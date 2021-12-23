ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina man charged in death of Charlotte officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy3me_0dUks4Mj00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man is facing charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Daniel Morgan of High Point is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and failure to move over resulting in death or injury. He was also cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious registration plate.

Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave

Officer Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave, was killed when two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials say.

Police said Morgan failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Morgan failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin

The man was screened for impairment and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin,” Chief Jennings said. “Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here.”

‘We have the watch’: Officials react to death of Officer Mia Goodwin in northeast Charlotte

Three other officers, Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk and Shannon Foster, were injured. All three were released from the hospital, Chief Jennings said.

Morgan was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Wednesday evening and released around 5:05 a.m. Thursday on a $208,500 bond, county records show.

