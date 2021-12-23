ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs Activating Chris Jones Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Joshua Brisco
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly activating star defensive lineman Chris Jones off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing one of the league's most dynamic defenders back to the Kansas City defense, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Jones entered the COVID protocol and was added to the reserve list on December 14, shortly before the Chiefs' key matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on December 16. Now, Jones should have a path to return to the field in time for the Chiefs' next game, scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones was also spotted at Chiefs practice on Thursday, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

Jones's activation is the latest update in a COVID-heavy week for the Chiefs, as Jones will bring a welcome influx of top-end talent to a team that could be without some major pieces on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the team's reserve/COVID list was extensive, adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell to the list, which already included tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker from Monday's additions. That group joined Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon, who were all on the list prior to the Chargers game.

Gay and Gordon were activated off the list on Wednesday, as right tackle Mike Remmers was added to the list. Remmers remains on injured reserve.

Butker, who is reportedly unvaccinated, appears to be the only player to be definitively unavailable for Sunday's scheduled game against the Steelers. The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols make it easier for vaccinated players to test out of the program, providing some hope for the remaining Chiefs who could still be eligible to play on Sunday.

Update: KC returns another defensive starter

Later Wednesday, the Chiefs confirmed Jones's activation in addition to the activation of cornerback Charvarius Ward, who also returned to practice on Wednesday. Ahead of Sunday's game, two of the Chiefs' top defenders will presumably be likely to return to play after participating in multiple practices this week.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Taylor
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs add Travis Kelce, 2 others to roster — plus more COVID-19 announcements

The Kansas City Chiefs added three players to their 53-man roster and Week 16 injury report with the hopes that they can clear COVID-19 protocols in time to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers: linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Lucas Niang. All will be deemed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Star
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 16 game

Steelers vs. Chiefs will have big implications for both teams on Sunday, as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race and the Chiefs look to clinch a playoff berth. At 7-6-1, the Steelers’ tie to the Lions is looming large, as they’re half a game out of really being in the thick of the AFC’s race for the No. 7 seed. Every game is key for them now, particularly with the rest of the AFC North being as tight as it is at the moment.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Steelers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a highly contested AFC battle. The Chiefs can lock up a playoff spot with a win, while the Steelers desperately need a victory in order to remain in the thick of both the AFC North and general AFC playoff races. Neither team is at full strength, but no squad in the NFL truly is at this point in the season.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Steelers: Preview and Predictions

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the two squads jockey for positioning in the AFC playoff picture. If the Chiefs take care of business at home, they can officially clinch a playoff spot. They can also clinch the AFC West title with some help from the Los Angeles Chargers. How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 36-10 Win Over the Steelers

On an afternoon that saw quite windy conditions that made for an overall difficult game for kickers, the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs were quite proficient en route to a dominant 36-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. With their eighth consecutive win, the Chiefs rose to 11-4 on the season. The Steelers, still fighting for playoff positioning in a crowded middle of the pack in the AFC, are now 7-7-1 on the year.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Chiefs Make Eight Moves Including Activating TE Travis Kelce & WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game. Chiefs activated TE Travis Kelce, OT Lucas Niang, WR Tyreek Hill, and LB Nick Bolton from the COVID-19 list. Chief elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, CB Josh Jackson, and P Johnny Townsend...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
113
Followers
502
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy