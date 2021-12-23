ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s When Your Motorola Phone Will Get Android 12

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

Google officially released Android 12 in early October, and now it’s headed to several other devices like Motorola phones. The Moto Android 12 update, also known as the My UX release, isn’t ready yet, but the company recently shared a full list of which Motorola phones will get Android 12, when...

