Commercial Bank of Texas opens new branch in McKinney

Continuing its growth into Greater Boston, HarborOne Bank is opening new branches in Brighton, Cambridge, and Brookline, further extending HarborOne’s reach into vibrant neighborhoods in and around the city. “We’re excited to offer the people who live and work in these thriving neighborhoods, and businesses small and large, a new choice in state-of-the-art personal and business banking,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “I’m proud to say that our longstanding commitment to offering unparalleled customer service across the banking spectrum has resulted in exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction in our current markets. We are excited to expand our Greater Boston presence and extend our commitment to customers in these new markets.” HarborOne will open the doors to the new branches at 1952-1956 Beacon Street (Cleveland Circle) in Brighton, at 1739 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and at 473 Harvard Street in Brookline on December 13. The new locations accelerate the Bank’s expansion strategy within Greater Boston, which began with the opening of a Boston loan production office on Broad Street in the Financial District in 2018, quickly followed by a full-service branch at the same location in 2019. New HarborOne branch locations in Quincy and South Boston have opened over the last year. A market-driven activation strategy has generated over $370 million in loans outstanding and over $100 million in deposit relationships from these locations. “The banking sector in Massachusetts is undergoing rapid changes caused by mergers and acquisitions of community banks,” said Joseph Casey, HarborOne Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe our commitment to the communities we serve, our experience as hands-on neighborhood bankers, and the high quality of our consultative banking services across the board offer the kind of experience that individuals, families and businesses want.” HarborOne’s relationship banking experts, coupled with the Bank’s One2One personal appointment banking service, offer customers a unique partnership approach to delivering financials solutions, from tailored savings plans and credit management strategies for consumers to loans and lines of credit, cash management services, and growth strategies for businesses. The Bank’s One2One appointment banking service is offered in-person, over the phone, or via ZoomTM to deliver the personal service and convenience for which HarborOne is known. HarborOne will also expand its acclaimed “HarborOne U” professional development and personal enrichment educational programming to new audiences in these new markets. About HarborOne Bank HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service branches and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with offices throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and is licensed in six additional states.

