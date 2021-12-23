ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Small-Business Owners Share 6 Tips for Using Instagram

By Hillary Crawford
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

There are reasons to resent social media — for one, it can be infuriatingly addictive and potentially isolating. But like anything else in today’s social landscape, it’s a two-sided coin.

Social media also fosters connections that would be challenging to make in person, especially between businesses and consumers. It gives businesses a chance to be relatable, and according to the data, it’s working. At least 90% of people on Instagram follow a business, according to Instagram data from October 2019.

Instagram is a crucial tool to grow your small business online — and you don’t have to dive headfirst into the influencer hype to use it successfully. To help you get started, here are six Instagram marketing tips from small-business owners and marketing pros.

1. Keep it in-house, but don’t be afraid to delegate

Suzie Mills, co-founder of Practice Everywhere, a digital fitness company, and Honest Soul Yoga, a yoga studio with locations in Texas and Virginia, tried to hire an outside firm to manage the businesses’ social media accounts. Ultimately, the curated approach didn’t pan out. “It wasn’t timely, it never made sense, it never looked personal,” she says.

Rather than spend big bucks on a third-party company, chances are you can find people with a knack for social media within your own business. Julia Lopez, Mills’ co-founder, suggests giving a few trusted employees access to the business’s Instagram account.

“You need to give your Instagram to the people that know your business and your brand best,” she says.

2. Plan ahead

Scheduling out content and time to publish Instagram posts is critical for busy small-business owners’ productivity.

“Knowing what days I will post versus what days I just share to my Story are so vital,” said Dominique Lenaye, owner of Itty Bitty Bookstore in Stoughton, Wisconsin, in an email. Unlike traditional Instagram posts, Stories disappear after 24 hours. In the same vein, Lopez and Mills put their Instagram photos and captions into their Google calendar to help them stay on schedule and collaborate more easily.

Angel Kwiatkowski, founder of Cohere Coworking in Fort Collins, Colorado, says her best advice for new small-business owners is to “photograph everything relentlessly.” That way, you don’t have to rack your brain for content ideas — or lean too heavily into promotional content. To avoid the latter, Chelsea Huddleston, marketing director of ELEV8 Climbing and Fitness in Traverse City, Michigan, tries to strike a balance on the gym’s Instagram account: 60% photo content and 40% promotional content.

3. Share the spotlight with staff and customers

When you’re not sure what to post next, don’t be afraid to pass the baton off and give your staff and customers some attention. Lopez says following your employees is a solid first step. If they share your passion, they might “share things that are in alignment with the business” on Instagram already. In that case, simply repost their relevant content — with credit, of course.

And be sure to look at posts that tag your business. Reposting customers’ positive interactions with your brand (especially on Stories) shows off your business while showing your customers some love.

4. Leverage the features that make sense for your business

There are numerous ways to promote your business on Instagram — but they won’t all make sense for your specific brand.

“I definitely think that overwhelming your Instagram with two, three posts a day is not the way to go,” Lopez says. That’s where Stories come in handy, she adds. Stories are a great way to share snippets of your day without inundating your followers’ feeds. By adding interactive elements, like polls or questions, you can also better understand your audience and what they want from your account.

Maria Romo, owner of The Brow Shaping Queen in Frisco, Texas, finds tagging specific businesses to be more organic than hashtags, so this is where she directs her energy. “I feel like you’re probably seen more if you tag other businesses because then they re-share you,” she says.

5. Let apps do the work for you

There’s no shortage of small-business apps to make every aspect of your company — including social media — easier.

Lenaye uses Planoly, a free Instagram scheduling app, to keep her business’s account organized, while Huddleston uses Canva Pro templates to simplify the posting process. For editing photos, Aimee Breeden, owner of Studio A Staging in Baltimore, turns to Adobe Lightroom. Other apps, like Unfold, offer free templates for posts and Stories, too.

6. Remember that Instagram isn’t the end-all be-all

“It’s so easy to believe that any methodology is the thing that’s going to make or break your business,” Kwiatkowski says. But your business’s future doesn’t hinge on any single thing alone — Instagram included.

“Believe in yourself,” Breeden says. “The more you do it, the better you’re going to get at it.”

More From NerdWallet

Hillary Crawford writes for NerdWallet. Email: hcrawford@nerdwallet.com.

The article Small-Business Owners Share 6 Tips for Using Instagram originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip. It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship and leadership organization. Founder Ramon Casaus told KOB-TV that he and his colleagues look for ways to invest back into the community. Casaus said after the recent dinner party, each person left a $505 tip. They called it “The 505 Dinner” in reference to Albuquerque’s area code. Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Marketing#Marketing Tips#Fitness#Practice Everywhere#Itty Bitty Bookstore
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. RELATED: Princess begins studies at university in...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eyepiece: What do you want for Christmas?

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — What was on your Christmas list? News 8 Now photojournalist Tanner Hemker asked people in our community what they are hoping to see under the Christmas tree for a Christmas Eve Eyepiece. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
BoardingArea

Karen vs. Boomer on Atlanta Flight; winner gets to go jail

In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.
TRAVEL
Distractify

Canadian Comedian and Actress Candy Palmater Has Died at the Age of 53

Following the news of her death, many fans are naturally wondering how indigenous actor and comedian Candy Palmater died. The news of her death was first confirmed by her partner to CBC news in Canada, saying that she had died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 53. Candy was best known for The Candy Show, which aired on Canadian broadcast network APTN for five seasons.
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy