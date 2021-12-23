Goldman Sachs Upgrades Huntsman (HUN) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We expect a combination of under-investment in existing assets and ongoing limitations from elevated debt levels to hold back PK’s RevPAR and EBITDA recovery relative to peers and drive downside to consensus estimates (we are 15%/17% below ConsensusMetrix 2022/23 adj. EBITDA). Over the past two years, PK has invested less than $4k per key annually, the lowest of full-service Hotel REIT peers (average of $7.72k / key annually). Moreover, PK has seen the widest spread (underinvestment) in capex vs. D&A over the past two years, going from -$0.7k to -$7k per key. In our view, these reductions were driven in part by a need to reallocate cash to debt as PK’s net debt /EBITDA of 4.2x was well above the peer average of 3.1x (5 yr pre-pandemic average) and remains elevated on our 2022 estimates. The elevated debt levels will also limit pursuing M&A relative to peers. As a more muted recovery comes into focus, we anticipate downside to consensus estimates will pressure PK’s multiple relative to peers, driving 4% downside to our price target with no dividend (vs. average total return potential of 28% — 19% median — across our coverage)."

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO