Goldman Sachs Upgrades Huntsman (HUN) to Buy

 5 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort upgraded Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) from...

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend; 6.6% Yield

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE: UTG) declared a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $2.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
Block (SQ) option implied volatility flat into 2022

Block (NYSE: SQ) 30-day option implied volatility is at 46; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 73.
MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31,...
BWS Financial Downgrades Verso Paper (VRS) to Hold on Takeover

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded Verso Paper (NYSE: VRS)
DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA)
Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $18.00. The analyst comments "We expect a combination of under-investment in existing assets and ongoing limitations from elevated debt levels to hold back PK’s RevPAR and EBITDA recovery relative to peers and drive downside to consensus estimates (we are 15%/17% below ConsensusMetrix 2022/23 adj. EBITDA). Over the past two years, PK has invested less than $4k per key annually, the lowest of full-service Hotel REIT peers (average of $7.72k / key annually). Moreover, PK has seen the widest spread (underinvestment) in capex vs. D&A over the past two years, going from -$0.7k to -$7k per key. In our view, these reductions were driven in part by a need to reallocate cash to debt as PK’s net debt /EBITDA of 4.2x was well above the peer average of 3.1x (5 yr pre-pandemic average) and remains elevated on our 2022 estimates. The elevated debt levels will also limit pursuing M&A relative to peers. As a more muted recovery comes into focus, we anticipate downside to consensus estimates will pressure PK’s multiple relative to peers, driving 4% downside to our price target with no dividend (vs. average total return potential of 28% — 19% median — across our coverage)."
Micron Technology (MU) PT Raised to $101 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised the price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) to $101.00 (from $88.00)
HubSpot Stock (HUBS): $953 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have received a $953 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have received a $953 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of HubSpot with a “Buy” rating.
Merck Stock (MRK): $93 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) have received a price target of $93 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) have received a price target of $93 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiated coverage of Merck with a “Buy” rating.
Johnson & Johnson Stock (JNJ): $161 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received a $161 price target from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received a $161 price target from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiated coverage of Johnson & Johnson with a “Neutral” rating.
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:31 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY)
