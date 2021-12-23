ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

By MIKE STOBBE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning the public not to eat certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks in which three people died.

One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and another has been tied to packaged salads produced by Dole. The outbreaks are caused by different strains of listeria bacteria and there's no known link between them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

In the outbreak linked to Fresh Express, ten people in eight states were identified in the outbreak between 2016 and late October of this year. All were hospitalized and one person, in Pennsylvania, died.

This week, Fresh Express recalled several brands of packaged salad products with product codes Z324 through Z350. The CDC is telling people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products.

A separate outbreak caused by a different strain was found on two Dole packaged salads. In that outbreak, 16 people in 13 states infected with the listeria strain have been reported between August 2014 and mid-October of this year. That includes 12 who were hospitalized and two — in Michigan and Wisconsin — who died.

Dole recalled several brands of packaged salads this week with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30 to Jan. 8.

It's not known where the listeria originated in either outbreak, but it's a hardy bacteria that can linger on surfaces in production facilities or other places, officials say.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria Bacteria#Salad#Ap#Fresh Express
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What a loss of smell from COVID can tell you about the infection

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered a […]
SCIENCE
BGR.com

If you have this popular salad in your fridge, throw it away immediately

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: COVID-19 tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $50 Amazon gift card deal, more Just in time for the holidays, Dole — along with the FDA and CDC — announced a new recall involving some of its salad products. The recall stems from the fact that some packaged salads may contain listeria monocytogenes. Note that this recall is completely separate from a similar recall from earlier in the week. Which Dole salads are subject to the recall? According to the FDA, Dole is recalling all branded and privately-labeled salads originating from the company’s processing facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Miami

Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy