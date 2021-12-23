ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Triple Extortion Ransomware and How to Prevent It

Global surge in ransomware attacks hits 102% increase this year compared to the beginning of 2020, and shows no...

WBIR

Tech experts share tips for preventing ransomware attacks

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Although ransomware attacks have been around for a while, technology experts told 10News they're becoming more common. "They take all your stuff and say, 'If you don't give us this money, we will take your files away and you'll never get them back,'" technology expert Luke Wood said. "[Ransomware attacks] are hitting bigger and bigger targets."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
HackerNoon

Ransomware Attacks: How to Protect Enterprises and Critical Infrastructure

The recent attack on a U.S. pipeline impacting almost half the fuel on the East Coast, is confirmation that the acceleration in sophisticated ransomware attacks is continuing. Ransomware attacks are often easy for cyber criminals to orchestrate and largely profitable. The attacks have huge implications not only on businesses, but also on communities, cities, states and entire countries. Cyber criminals can breach the network by getting some unsuspecting employee working from home to click on an email, then searching the internal network for a critical enterprise device to hold for ransom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forbes

What Every CEO Should Know About Modern Ransomware Attacks

Co-Founder and CEO of Varonis, responsible for leading the management, strategic direction and execution of the company. Like most businesses, cybercriminals have adapted and adjusted over the past two years. Modern attackers have learned to launch more destructive ransomware campaigns while becoming more efficient and adept at evading law enforcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

PYSA ransomware behind most double extortion attacks in November

Security analysts from NCC Group report that ransomware attacks in November 2021 increased over the past month, with double-extortion continuing to be a powerful tool in threat actors' arsenal. Threat actors' focus is also shifting to entities belonging to the government sector, which received 400% more attacks than in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Windows Club

What is FormJacking attack and how to prevent it?

Do you remember those old days when credit card skimming frauds were common? As technology improved, most users shifted to online transactions. Even at stores, users prefer online payments through gateways rather than swiping their cards. This has led to a new type of cybercrime named FormJacking. We will discuss what FormJacking is and its prevention in this article.
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitaltransactions.net

Ransomware May Be Terrorism, But Security Pros Differ Markedly in How to Deal With It

Security professionals around the world equate ransomware attacks with terrorism, but they differ markedly from country to country in their willingness to play ball with the attackers. That’s according to survey results released Tuesday that gathered data from more than 1,500 security executives in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, and Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Healthcare IT News

From ransomware to RansomOps: What you need to know about the newest threat

You might not be aware, but ransomware no longer is operating as it always has. Sometimes it's not the usual automated sweeps of malware that can be more easily recognized and stopped. Instead, there now are targeted, human-driven operations where cyber criminals function in a similar way to legitimate software-as-a-service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Ransomware & the Government: What Part Does Regulation Play?

It’s no secret that the recent large-scale ransomware attacks are a call to action for greater federal cybersecurity regulations. As it stands, security policies are not mandated and are largely a voluntary mechanism. But it has become apparent that at-will standards are not getting the job done. According to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Neowin

Here's how Windows 11, Windows 10 21H2 can prevent PrintNightmare, ransomware attacks, more

Microsoft earlier today released its security baseline package for Windows 10 21H2 November 2021 update in the form of the Microsoft Security Configuration Toolkit. The toolkit provides a Microsoft-recommended security baseline in order to help administrators better manage various enterprise Group Policy Objects (GPOs), among other things, without compromising security.
SOFTWARE
lawfareblog.com

Cyber Command Is in the Ransomware Game—Now What?

At the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 4, Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, publicly acknowledged for the first time that the U.S. military has taken measures to “impose costs” against ransomware groups. This acknowledgment reflects a shift in approach by the U.S. government, which no longer sees ransomware primarily as a law enforcement issue. Nakasone did not specify which ransomware groups were targeted, nor what types of costs were imposed—or how. But it seems that recent events, such as the Colonial Pipeline attack, helped to catalyze this policy shift within the government.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Initial access brokers: How are IABs related to the rise in ransomware attacks?

Initial access brokers are cybercriminals who specialize in breaching companies and then selling the access to ransomware attackers. Learn how to protect your business from IABs. Ransomware attacks have increased seriously in the last two years, targeting every vertical of the corporate world. You might assume these cybercriminals are very...
TECHNOLOGY
thekatynews.com

Phone Tips: How To Identify An Unknown Caller

It’s always a little nerve-wracking when your phone rings, but it can be even more frightening if you don’t know who is calling. Some people have a caller ID which will display the number of the person who is calling if they are in your contacts list, however, this information isn’t available for everyone or sometimes just doesn’t show up at all. If you want to find out more about an unknown caller there are a few ways that may help you out. This article shows some tips on how to identify an unknown caller so that you can be prepared for them next time they call!
TECHNOLOGY
theeastcountygazette.com

Secret Service Discovers Biggest Social Security Scam in the US

It has been stated that the United States Secret Service has revealed that at least $100 billion has been taken from coronavirus alleviation programs in the country, which is a surprising revelation. The United States Labor Department has found that there has been widespread fraud in the administration of unemployment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
