Kevin McCullar Does His Best Patrick Mahomes Impression

By Rob Breaux
 4 days ago
Kevin McCullar and the Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 78-46 with a great effort from the starting lineup with four of the five in double figures. Everyone on the roster got...

