Accidents

This 6th-grader gave a classmate the Heimlich and saved a woman from a fire in one day

By NPR News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma is being honored for...

WJCL

WATCH: Chatham Fire volunteer saves woman from burning car

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A volunteer firefighters quick actions Tuesday morning may have very well saved a woman's life. According to Chatham Emergency Services, a woman's car had caught fire on Truman Parkway and she was unable to escape. When volunteer firefighter Luke Culleny arrived on scene, he immediately...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Shore News Network

11-Year-Old Saves Classmate From Choking, Then Rescues Woman From Burning House

An 11-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored for saving a classmate from choking and rescuing a woman from a burning house on the same day. The Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education recognized Davyon Johnson at a school board meeting on Dec. 14 for his acts of service, according to a post on its Facebook page. Included in the post are images of Johnson receiving honorary officer and deputy certificates from the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Johnson also received a Muskogee heroism award.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Houston Chronicle

Woman saved from mobile home fire in north Montgomery County

A woman was saved from a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. Dispatchers received a call from a woman trapped in her home on the 10400 block of Greenridge Drive in north Montgomery County. The woman said the smoke obstructed visibility. While en route, North Montgomery County Fire units were informed the caller had passed out, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Oklahoma State
Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

A huge fire swept through a crowded river ferry in southern Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 37 dead and dozens injured as passengers jumped off the vessel to swim to shore, officials said. (Image credit: Niamul Rifat/AP)
Boston Globe

A sixth-grader saves the lives of two people on the same day

Davyon Johnson, 11, couldn’t quite understand it: the pizza party, the accolades from the mayor of Muskogee, Okla., his picture in the newspaper and on television — and the word that had been linked to his name: hero. Why, the sixth-grader asked his mother, was he being rewarded...
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
