ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2021 Dodgers in review: Yefry Ramírez

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to provide you with another name that'll help you answer your eventual...

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FanSided

3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yefry Ramírez
dodgerblue.com

2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Shane Greene

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ need for pitching depth led to the signing of veteran reliever Shane Greene on Aug. 20 after he was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Atlanta Braves upon clearing waivers. Despite successful campaigns in 2019 and 2020, Greene remained a free agent until...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Rumors: Teams Wondered About Potential Trea Turner Trade If Corey Seager Re-Signed

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline this year by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a package of prospects that was headlined by Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray. Scherzer was the most sought-after starting pitcher on the market and bolstered a rotation that had been decimated by injuries. Turner's fit was more curious as the club already had an All-Star shortstop on the roster in Corey Seager.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Time
dailydodgers.com

Would Kyle Schwarber and the Dodgers be a fit?

Signing Schwarber would be an interesting attempt by the Dodgers to replace Corey Seager's bat in the lineup. The two players are different but comparable in OPS. With the Dodgers already having their immediate Seager succession plan at shortstop with Trea Turner, adding Schwarber to the lineup would give them a similar left-handed presence at the plate.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers Ranked In Baseball-Reference ‘2021 Sportify Wrapped’

Baseball-Reference released their "2021 Sportify Wrapped," which ranked the players and teams who were most searched and viewed on their website, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were well represented. The 2020 World Series champions made multiple key acquisitions in an attempt to defend their title and won 106 games in the regular season before being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Signs Free Agent Tomas Telis to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have concluded their first off-season deal since re-signing Chris Taylor on a four-year contract. While it's not their fault that they haven't completed any more deals (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren't particularly active before that either. Well, now they just completed a signing ...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: SF Giants Sign Former LA Farmhand to Minor League Deal

According to the San Francisco Giants’ team transactions page on MLB.com, the hated ones to the north came to an agreement on a minor league deal with a former Dodgers’ minor league pitcher. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse spent the 2021 season at double-A Tulsa, going 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 games, 10 of which were starts.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: 2021 rekindled our love for watching sports the way we did in the ‘before’ times. But COVID-19 concerns remained, from variants to vaccines.

Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again. And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports ...
CHICAGO, IL
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Steve Garvey Being Elected Into Hall Of Fame With Gil Hodges ‘Would Be The Ultimate Honor’

The Los Angeles Dodgers added another Hall of Famer to their history with the election of longtime Brooklyn and L.A. first baseman Gil Hodges, who was voted in as part of the Golden Days Era Committee. Hodges being selected for the Hall of Fame brought joy to legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully and former first baseman Steve Garvey. Although the careers of Hodges and Garvey didn't overlap, Garvey served as Brooklyn's batboy when he was a child while Hodges was on the team.
MLB
FanSided

Hall of Fame voter’s David Ortiz defense is weakest one yet

You want to vote David Ortiz into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot? Fine. Vote David Ortiz into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. It’s extremely difficult to tell the story of baseball for the past 20 years without mentioning Ortiz’s name, as much as I might want to.
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers: First Topgolf Experience Heading to Dodger Stadium

Topgolf's live stadium tour will visit Chavez Ravine in the new year, taking over the ballpark from January 27-30. Around the loge level of the stadium, hitting bays will be set up with targets on the field. From the Dodgers:. Topgolf Live is transforming the home of the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy