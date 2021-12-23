2021 Dodgers in review: Yefry Ramírez

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline this year by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a package of prospects that was headlined by Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray. Scherzer was the most sought-after starting pitcher on the market and bolstered a rotation that had been decimated by injuries. Turner's fit was more curious as the club already had an All-Star shortstop on the roster in Corey Seager.

