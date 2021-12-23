2021 Dodgers in review: Yefry Ramírez

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers apparently made a move worth getting excited over. Pitching guru Ian Walsh announced on Twitter that he was joining the organization as a Pitching Development Assistant. Before becoming the pitching coach at Combine Academy in 2019, Ian Walsh made a name for himself as a ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ need for pitching depth led to the signing of veteran reliever Shane Greene on Aug. 20 after he was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Atlanta Braves upon clearing waivers. Despite successful campaigns in 2019 and 2020, Greene remained a free agent until...
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline this year by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a package of prospects that was headlined by Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray. Scherzer was the most sought-after starting pitcher on the market and bolstered a rotation that had been decimated by injuries. Turner's fit was more curious as the club already had an All-Star shortstop on the roster in Corey Seager.
In years past, it wasn't unusual to have a few trades completed or some free agency signings around the league at the winter meetings. Unfortunately, this year those meetings had to be canceled and fans won’t be getting any free-agent presents this Christmas from their favorite teams. With one ...
The Dodgers were unable to repeat as World Series champions last season, but they did manage to lead all of baseball in at least one envy-inducing statistic. They weren't shy with their checkbooks. As MLB's top spender in 2021, LA had $262 million on the payroll for the year, which went over the ...
Signing Schwarber would be an interesting attempt by the Dodgers to replace Corey Seager's bat in the lineup. The two players are different but comparable in OPS. With the Dodgers already having their immediate Seager succession plan at shortstop with Trea Turner, adding Schwarber to the lineup would give them a similar left-handed presence at the plate.
Baseball-Reference released their "2021 Sportify Wrapped," which ranked the players and teams who were most searched and viewed on their website, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were well represented. The 2020 World Series champions made multiple key acquisitions in an attempt to defend their title and won 106 games in the regular season before being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers have concluded their first off-season deal since re-signing Chris Taylor on a four-year contract. While it's not their fault that they haven't completed any more deals (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren't particularly active before that either. Well, now they just completed a signing ...
According to the San Francisco Giants’ team transactions page on MLB.com, the hated ones to the north came to an agreement on a minor league deal with a former Dodgers’ minor league pitcher. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse spent the 2021 season at double-A Tulsa, going 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 games, 10 of which were starts.
The New York Yankees have 27 World Series rings to their credit, but star outfielder Aaron Judge recently added one to his personal collection. The two-time All-Star, who turns 30 in April, married his high school sweetheart, Samantha Bracksieck, in Hawaii over the weekend, according to photographs by The Daily Mail.
Will the Atlanta Braves be able to get free agent Freddie Freeman to come back or will he wind up with another team next season?. The Atlanta Braves will face some tough competition for their star first baseman. Freddie Freeman is one of the biggest names in this year’s crop...
Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again. And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports ...
The name Andre Ethier still evokes a wide grin among most Dodgers fans. For 12 seasons, the player they dubbed "Captain Clutch" wore Dodger blue, amassing huge hits and big moments. While he played for the Dodgers throughout his entire MLB career, the team wasn't actually the first professional ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another Hall of Famer to their history with the election of longtime Brooklyn and L.A. first baseman Gil Hodges, who was voted in as part of the Golden Days Era Committee. Hodges being selected for the Hall of Fame brought joy to legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully and former first baseman Steve Garvey. Although the careers of Hodges and Garvey didn't overlap, Garvey served as Brooklyn's batboy when he was a child while Hodges was on the team.
You want to vote David Ortiz into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot? Fine. Vote David Ortiz into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. It’s extremely difficult to tell the story of baseball for the past 20 years without mentioning Ortiz’s name, as much as I might want to.
Despite leaving the New York Yankees‘ active roster at the end of the 2019 season, CC Sabathia will always be a member of the Yankees family. Which is good, because it’s always helpful to have someone who’s willing to go the extra mile (maybe a mile and a half) just to get a smile.
Topgolf's live stadium tour will visit Chavez Ravine in the new year, taking over the ballpark from January 27-30. Around the loge level of the stadium, hitting bays will be set up with targets on the field. From the Dodgers:. Topgolf Live is transforming the home of the Los Angeles...
