Hickman boys basketball cruises past Mehlville

By Missourian staff
KOMU
 6 days ago

Kewpies fans must be on Santa’s nice list. Hickman boys basketball gave its fans an early Christmas gift, blowing out Mehlville 72-46 on Wednesday. The game marked the seventh straight victory Kewpies (8-1). It was a low-scoring matchup for Hickman until the fourth quarter,...

www.komu.com

WNCT

Virginia Tech men’s basketball game at NC postponed due to COVID protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) – On Monday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball game — which was scheduled for Wednesday at North Carolina — has been postponed because of the pandemic. According to the ACC, the game was postponed because Virginia Tech is under coronavirus protocols and currently adhering to the rules outlined […]
GREENSBORO, NC
State
Florida State
The Recorddelta

B-UHS boys’ varsity team cruises past Preston, 78-54

TENNERTON — The Buckhannon- Upshur High School boys’ varsity basketball team (2-1) welcomed the Preston Knights (0-3) on Tuesday, December 21 for a Big 10 Conference game. As the Knights looked for their first win of the season, the Bucs were set to defend home-court and build on their big win over Lincoln in their last outing.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh Tuesday; school announces enhanced COVID protocols

Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
MARYLAND STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Former star player coaches South County boys' basketball past Carrollton

WAVERLY – Kollin Keltner helped lead the Franklin boys’ basketball team to the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship in 2011. On Monday, Keltner, serving as acting head coach in his first varsity game ever, guided the South County Vipers to a 53-51 win over Carrollton in the first round of the 2021 Waverly Holiday Tournament.
WAVERLY, IL
The Recorddelta

Bucs varsity basketball team cruises past rival Lewis County, 62-46

WESTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur varsity basketball team (2-1) traveled to Weston for a showdown against the Lewis County Minutemen (1-1) Wednesday night. The Bucs easily handled rival Lewis County, winning by a final score of 62-46 to move to 3-1 so far on the season. The Bucs wasted no...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOMU

NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols. The biggest change is that isolation periods for players who test positive may now be shortened to six days from what has been the customary 10 provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards.
NBA

