Richard G. Lentini passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on December 11, 2021. Richard was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1967. He then pursued a career as a carpenter and completed his apprenticeship through the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He went on to continue his carpentry career while spending 10 years as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO