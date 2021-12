It’s no secret that Colorado’s natural beauty is a major attraction, for residents and visitors, life-long or new arrival. Our natural and public lands are a significant reason why Colorado’s population has grown by nearly 15% over the last decade. According to a 2019 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, 92% of Coloradans participate in outdoor recreation at least once every few weeks, and our hunting opportunities, public lands to explore, and ski resorts are appreciated worldwide. The land also serves another purpose at least as important to the state’s identity and economy — agriculture.

