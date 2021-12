The time is here. It’s Christmas time! The hustle, the bustle, the shopping, the pondering, hoping you haven’t forgotten someone while trying to actually include everyone. But how is that possible? Who do I buy for and who will be left out? There is never anyone ‘left out’ when we choose to pray and consider what the holiday season represents. No matter what is going on with purchasing, the real price was paid when Jesus gave his life so that we could live.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO