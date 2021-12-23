ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining the Eagles' Pro Bowl 'Snubs'

By John McMullen
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA - When it came to the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters locally, the obvious won out with two Eagles selected to the annual NFL All-Star affair: center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay.

Philadelphia is probably a little bit more provincial than most other NFL cities so the perception is that a number of players got snubbed, starting with both of the team's offensive tackles, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, who have helped fuel a running back that is quickly turning historic after cracking the 200-yard mark for a fifth time this season in a 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.

And both were snubbed but not how you may think because the top of the NFC at OT is incredibly strong with San Francisco's Trent Williams, who has been the best offensive lineman in all of football this season, Dallas' Tyron Smith and Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs getting the scant three spots on the Pro Bowl team.

None of that should be surprising with ProFootballFocus.com grading out Williams and Smith as the two best left tackles in the NFL and Wirfs as the best right tackle in the NFC. Williams, incidentally, is also graded as the best overall player in the league.

Mailata is higher on the list than Johnson at No. 4, compared to 14 for the veteran three-time Pro Bowl selection. Wirfs is No. 6 so you can make an argument that Mailata has a case over Wirfs unless you want a true RT on the team, something Johnson has advocated for in the past.

Where both were truly snubbed is that neither was reportedly named as an alternate which seems ridiculous on the surface. Philadelphia's known alternates were quarterback Jalen Hurts, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, tight end Dallas Goedert, kicker Jake Elliott, special-teamer Shaun Bradley, and defensive end Josh Sweat.

Mailata and Johnson, respectively, are far better entrenched at their respective positions than most of the Eagles' alternates as is DT Fletcher Cox, the veteran Pro Bowl staple who many have dismissed after a slow start this season and pedestrian sack numbers.

Cox, though, has been playing very well recently and was back to his game-wrecking self against the WFT with 1.5 sacks and four QB hurries.

His run of six straight Pro Bowl selections came to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYCRK_0dUkdwgX00
Fletcher Cox's run of six straight Pro Bowl selections came to an end this season. USA Today

"Played his ass off. I mean, he affected the game for us and he doesn't know this, but he's going to get Player Of The Game," defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said of Cox Wednesday. "He's in the quarterback's lap all day long, he got the sack into the two minute, had a couple hits on the quarterback, played extremely well in the run game.

"He really affected the game for us. As I like to call it, you guys have heard me say it, he train-wrecked the game."

Per PFF, Cox has been the 25th best IDL this season, not up to his usual standards, but far clear of Hargrave, who is 41st despite eight sacks because of deficiencies in run support.

Goedert may have the strongest snub case after being overlooked for Atlanta rookie Kyle Pitts.

The Eagles' TE1 has been graded by PFF as the third-best in football only behind superstars George Kittle and Mark Andrews. More so, his production has matched his film in the post-Zach Ertz era with two consecutive games in which Goedert has set a new career-high in receiving yards. He's also a far more well-rounded player than Pitts, who is more of a king-sized slot receiver.

Elliott has has a great season, missing only two field goals but it's tough to argue him over the Rams' Matt Gay, who is 28-of-29 on the season and hasn't missed from over 50.

Hurts has been graded as the 11th best QB in the NFL and behind only Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, and Matthew Stafford in the NFC. A unique playmaker Hurts leads the NFL with 96 explosive plays (per the Eagles' metrics, that's 16-plus yard completions and 10-plus yard rushes].

Sweat is No. 31 amongst edge rushers with five sacks so alternate status is all that is appropriate while Bradley was advocated for heavily by Nick Sirianni for the NFC's one special-teams spot which was given to New Orleans' J.T. Gray.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on 'Birds 365," streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Related
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
NFL
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles to receive Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick from Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is firmly in the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. That became abundantly clear on Saturday when Carson Wentz took all 63 offensive snaps in the Colts' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Per the terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philly to Indy this past offseason, the Eagles received a conditional second-rounder that would become a first-rounder if Wentz played 75 percent of the Colts' snaps in 2021. The trade also stipulated that the second-rounder would become a first-rounder if the Colts make the playoffs and Wentz took 70 percent of the snaps. But while the Colts have yet to clinch a playoff berth, Wentz has clinched the 75-percent threshold.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' Mailata More Upset About Teammate's Pro Bowl Snub Than His Own

Why Mailata is more upset about Johnson’s Pro Bowl snub than his own originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When the Pro Bowl rosters were released earlier this week, the Eagles had just two players on the NFC roster and there were some notable omissions. Among those snubbed were...
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crucial win vs. Giants

The Eagles got off to a slow start but then took care of business, beating the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at their position-by-position grades:. Hurts made some questionable decisions early in this game and was lucky to not turn the ball over. He was also victimized by some early drops. But overall, Hurts was much better in the second half. Even without a threat of his running (he had just 2 carries for 7 yards), he did more than enough for the Eagles to win.
NFL
EagleMaven

About Booing with a True Confession

True confession: my dad taught me to boo at the age of 10, maybe 12. Sitting in Veterans Stadium for countless Phillies games during the 1970s, nobody was off-limits. Except for Greg Luzinski and that’s because he was Polish, like my dad, who's parents - my grandparents - were immigrants from Poland. The Bull could do no wrong in my dad’s eyes.
NFL
EagleMaven

'East Texas' Gets Lane Johnson Into the End Zone

PHILADELPHIA - The only thing missing was the Foo Fighters providing the soundtrack of "My Hero." Instead of "Varsity Blues" and Johnny Moxon getting "Billy Bob" involved in the fictional town of Canyon, Texas, it was Jalen Hurts to Lane Johnson, a couple of Lone Star State stars, igniting the South Philadelphia faithful during a 34-10 drubbing of the New York Giants, a statement win that put the Eagles at the front of the line for the NFC's final playoff spot.
NFL
Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

