Saint Paul, MN

Mayor Carter invites Community Members to Outdoor Inaugural Events, Virtual Oath of Office Ceremony

 5 days ago

Contact:

Peter Leggett

651-307-8603

Virtual Oath of Office Ceremony to be Livestreamed Monday, January 3rd at 12 p.m. on the City of Saint Paul Facebook page

SAINT PAUL, MN – Today, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter invited community members to participate in a week of outdoor family events and a virtual Oath of Office Ceremony to be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page on Monday, January 3rd at 12 p.m.

“These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities,” said Mayor Melvin Carter. “I am humbled by the opportunity to continue working alongside our residents, businesses and public employees to carve the way forward together.”

The Mayor also invites community members to join him for an array of outdoor activities during the week prior to the virtual Oath of Office Ceremony. These will include free, family-friendly activities in collaboration with Saint Paul’s Department of Parks & Recreation. All outdoor activities are weather permitting and include:

Monday, December 27th at 1 p.m.

Sledding Party

Battle Creek Recreation Center

75 Winthrop St. S.

Saint Paul, MN 55119

Wednesday, December 29th at 1 p.m.

Ice Skating

North Dale Recreation Center

1414 St. Albans St. N.

Saint Paul, MN 55117

Thursday, December 30th at 1 p.m.

Snow Sculptures

Edgcumbe Recreation Center

320 Griggs St. S.

Saint Paul, MN 55105

Thursday, December 30th at 5 p.m.

Virtual Happy Hour Gathering w/ the Mayor

Email peter.leggett@ci.stpaul.mn.us to RSVP

Friday, December 31st at 12 p.m.

I-Spy Evergreen Scavenger Hunt

Phalen Regional Park Beach House

1400 Phalen Dr E

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Friday, December 31 at at 2 p.m.

Winter Bike Ride

Meeting place: Black Dog Cafe

308 E Prince St.

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Bring your own bike

Information on these activities, including updates can be found at stpaul.gov/inauguration.

Credentialed members of the media can contact peter.leggett@ci.stpaul.mn.us for information on attending the virtual Oath of Office Ceremony and outdoor activities.

###

