Mayor Carter invites Community Members to Outdoor Inaugural Events, Virtual Oath of Office Ceremony
Contact:
Peter Leggett
651-307-8603
Mayor Carter invites Community Members to Outdoor Inaugural Events, Virtual Oath of Office Ceremony
Virtual Oath of Office Ceremony to be Livestreamed Monday, January 3rd at 12 p.m. on the City of Saint Paul Facebook page
SAINT PAUL, MN – Today, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter invited community members to participate in a week of outdoor family events and a virtual Oath of Office Ceremony to be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page on Monday, January 3rd at 12 p.m.
“These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities,” said Mayor Melvin Carter. “I am humbled by the opportunity to continue working alongside our residents, businesses and public employees to carve the way forward together.”
The Mayor also invites community members to join him for an array of outdoor activities during the week prior to the virtual Oath of Office Ceremony. These will include free, family-friendly activities in collaboration with Saint Paul’s Department of Parks & Recreation. All outdoor activities are weather permitting and include:
Monday, December 27th at 1 p.m.
Sledding Party
Battle Creek Recreation Center
75 Winthrop St. S.
Saint Paul, MN 55119
Wednesday, December 29th at 1 p.m.
Ice Skating
North Dale Recreation Center
1414 St. Albans St. N.
Saint Paul, MN 55117
Thursday, December 30th at 1 p.m.
Snow Sculptures
Edgcumbe Recreation Center
320 Griggs St. S.
Saint Paul, MN 55105
Thursday, December 30th at 5 p.m.
Virtual Happy Hour Gathering w/ the Mayor
Email peter.leggett@ci.stpaul.mn.us to RSVP
Friday, December 31st at 12 p.m.
I-Spy Evergreen Scavenger Hunt
Phalen Regional Park Beach House
1400 Phalen Dr E
Saint Paul, MN 55106
Friday, December 31 at at 2 p.m.
Winter Bike Ride
Meeting place: Black Dog Cafe
308 E Prince St.
Saint Paul, MN 55101
Bring your own bike
Information on these activities, including updates can be found at stpaul.gov/inauguration.
Credentialed members of the media can contact peter.leggett@ci.stpaul.mn.us for information on attending the virtual Oath of Office Ceremony and outdoor activities.
###
Comments / 0