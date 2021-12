OLYMPIA, Wash.– Your paycheck might not look so different at the start of 2022 after all. At least, not because of the “Washington Cares Fund.”. On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee and other state leaders announced a delay in the new payroll tax which was set to start Jan. 1, 2022. The pause in implementation is so the legislature can “make refinements” to the new program before it starts.

