Abhay Tripathi was a very senior officer in the Government of India administration. When the pandemic hit, Abhay’s brother, Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, contracted Covid and within a month passed away. He was one of the first COVID-19 patients to be admitted at AIIMS Trauma Center on April 4 2020. After a fortnight of being on ventilator support he was gone. In a state of shock I soon learnt that Abhay, my classmate from St. Stephens and a close friend too had contracted Covid. I prayed for his recovery. He recovered. I Whatsapped him, reminding him of the fun times we had in college.

