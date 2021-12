I'm trying to get vRO 8.6 to connect to the vROPS 8.6 rest API. I've gotten this to work and can retrieve an authentication token if I setup the rest host with an authentication type of NONE. I'm also able to get this to work with transient hosts if I use that host I added as the source. If I try to create a host from scratch programmatically though it's not working. I always get a response back from the vROPS api that the user is not authenticated "We apologize. You are not authorized for the request.". I think even though I am setting host.authentication to RESTAuthenticationManager.createAuthentication("NONE") it is still trying to do some sort of authentication. I also tried setting it to null but I get that message. I can live with keeping a host as a shell and creating transients based off of it but it seems like I should be able to do this without needing that setup. Is there some step I might be missing?

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO