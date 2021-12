I want to take the hard drive of a dead server and convert it to a virtual machine so that I can run it on a replacement server. How do I do that? I installed vCenter converter but I can only find the options of using the local machine or a remote machine. Keep in mind the server is dead so I can't run it to access the files that way. I can slave the hard drive as an external drive in an enclosure to access the files. What's the best way to turn it into a vmdk? I know that I can slave the hard drive to the virtual machine but I'd rather convert it.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO