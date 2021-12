Gov. Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers, on Friday, to stay strong though the latest COVID surge that she and health officials say will likely last only a couple of weeks. “Yes, I believe we will get through this,” Gov. Hochul said. “This is a season of hope and gratitude, and we should all feel grateful to live in the great state of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO