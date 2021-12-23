ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter found guilty of first, second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. The outcome reached by the 12-person jury panel came after four days of...

KSDK

Kim Potter trial: With no verdict, jury deliberations head to a fourth day

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors in the trial of Kim Potter have yet to reach a verdict for the former Brooklyn Center police officer. The jury assembled and began its fourth day of deliberations at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Some experts believe the duration of the discussions, plus a question for Judge Regina Chu Tuesday asking what happens if jurors don't reach consensus signals that the panel is struggling to come up with a unanimous decision.
