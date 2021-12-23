ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rosie HW Says This Is the One Serum She "Truly Loves" and "Truly Recommends"

By Lindsey Metrus
Byrdie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the...

www.byrdie.com

whowhatwear

I Tried That Fancy Anti-Inflammaging Serum, and It Truly Lives Up to the Hype

It should come as no surprise that as a 30-something beauty writer, I'm pretty obsessed with taking care of my skin. There are a number of ingredients I count on to target various skin concerns, such as retinol to boost collagen production and stave off fine lines wrinkles, AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate and de-gunk my pores, and antioxidants like vitamin C to fight free radicals, fade sun damage, and help boost my skin's collagen supply. And, of course, plenty of SPF.
WWD

The 15 Best Makeup Kits, According to Beauty Experts

Click here to read the full article. Makeup gift sets are the unsung hero of gift giving when you have friends who love (or want to love) makeup. They work for all makeup styles (even the no makeup-makeup fans) and all skill levels. These curated collections of makeup products usually share a theme. Some themes you’ll commonly see include product type collections, sets of makeup brushes, a brand’s best makeup products and full-face collections. Got a friend who loves an ultra glam look? There are makeup brush sets and airbrush makeup kits for that. Shopping for a minimalist who only wears...
Byrdie

7 Ways to Treat Marionette Lines, According to Derms

Diet Antioxidants Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Consult Your Doctor. When we think about facial wrinkles, our minds typically go to the top half of our faces. Forehead wrinkles, crow's-feet, and frown lines (between the brows), just to name a few, are often target areas for treatments such as wrinkle creams or botulinum toxin injections. But what about the wrinkles that occur in the lower half of our face? Whether it be nasolabial folds, vertical lip lines, or wrinkles around the jaw and chin, these lines can feel frustrating and often ignored. So, naturally, we sought out the best solutions for treating and preventing wrinkles in the lower half of the face.
Byrdie

The Hustle: Charlotte Pienaar Is on a Mission to Make Sunscreen Cool

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, The Hustle. We're profiling BIPOC women and woman-aligned folks in the beauty and wellness industries who are usually behind-the-scenes. From the cosmetic chemists formulating your holy-grail serum to CFOs driving the biggest beauty companies forward, these women are the definition of career goals, and they're getting real about the journeys that led them to where they are—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.
newbeauty.com

Reese Witherspoon Loves This Plumping Serum

Reese Witherspoon is never not busy. Between her ever-important posts as a wife and mother to three children, her recent role in blockbuster Sing 2 and being a full-time business owner, the does-it-all star is now also a global brand ambassador for skin-care brand Biossance, and she’s taking the part seriously.
The Independent

10 best budget skincare buys for under £10: From sheet masks to scrubs and serums

The overly saturated skincare market can often be difficult to navigate, and with prices ranging from a couple of pounds right through to the multiple hundreds, it’s also hard to know if spending more money will equal better results. The short answer to that is no: while there are some brands and ingredients that are worth splashing the cash on, it’s not necessary for every product in your routine to cost a small fortune.So whether you’re new to skincare or if you’re looking for specific products to target certain issues or problem areas, there is definitely something out there that’s...
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
shefinds

This Is Actually The Most Important Skincare Step For Anti-Aging—It’s Not Retinol!

Retinol has long been regarded as the most valuable addition to your skincare arsenal for anti-aging, promoting collagen production in the body and tightening and firming your complexion. However, while retinol is a great ingredient for preventing signs of aging from developing on your skin and fading existing fine lines and wrinkles, it is not a formula that works for everyone as it can often be harsh on the skin, causing irritation and redness when initially integrated into your routine.
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is Neutrally ’90s in Lug-Sole Boots, Western Jeans and $98 Bow Bag

Sofia Richie was fully neutral for the holidays, while bringing cheer with an affordably festive accessory. The model was spotted strolling in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized cream coat. The ’90s-esque number was layered over a gray sweater and wide-leg blue jeans, which featured Western-style embroidery. Richie’s look was complete with pearl stud earrings. Her outfit gained a glamorous holiday twist with Betsey Johnson’s $98 Glitteratzzi handbag, which featured a white top-handle silhouette topped with a large crystal-covered bow. For shoes, the model grounded her outfit with a pair of lug-sole boots by Proenza Schouler. The $825 style featured white leather uppers, as...
Byrdie

Chantecaille Calls Their New Serum the "Rolls-Royce of Skincare"—So We Tried It

While there are plenty of luxury beauty brands on the market, there are few that do opulence as well as Chantecaille. From the brand's premium formulas to its signature jewelry box-like packaging, there's nothing minimal about a Chantecaille product, making their makeup and skincare offerings feel like a worthy investment. And the brand's latest launch—the Gold Recovery Intense Concentrate A.M./P.M. ($620)—is no exception.
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
