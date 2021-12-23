ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter found guilty of first, second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. The outcome reached by the 12-person jury panel came after four days of...

The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
State
Minnesota State
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Ok Magazine

JonBenet Ramsey's Brother John Andrew Slams Boulder Police Dept., Questions If Cold-Case Will Ever Be Solved As They Tout DNA 'Advances': Report

With the 25th anniversary of pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey's brutal slaying approaching, Boulder police released a statement, saying they are hopeful with new advances in DNA testing her killer will be finally caught. Now, JonBenét's half-brother John Andrew is blasting authorities, claiming their relationship is "one-sided" and they have...
Person
Keith Ellison
NECN

Boyfriend of Woburn Woman Found Dead in Marsh Has Heated Court Appearance

The boyfriend of a Woburn woman who was found dead in a marsh earlier this week by worried family and friends faced a judge in a packed Massachusetts courtroom Thursday. Bruce Maiben, 44, appeared in Lynn District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in the investigation of the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle. Maiben, who was arrested on Wednesday night, has not been charged in the death of Pringle.
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora park sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported. Jurors deliberated...
CBS LA

Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police. Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was...
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
#Shooting#Jury Duty#Defense Attorneys#Jury Selection#Sentencing
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
Public Safety
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
