Ohio County High School JROTC Presents Colors at UK/WKU Game

A Muhlenberg County, Kentucky man went viral for a beautiful moment where he played the piano inside of a home destroyed by a tornado, and the story gets even more beautiful. As you know, the Kentucky tornado of December 10th caused so much devastation throughout Western Kentucky. We have all seen the aftermath of the destruction, heard all of the terrible stories about what folks have lost, and have seen the community instinctively come together to help those in need who were affected by the tornado. Many have seen a video that has gone viral from Muhlenberg County of a man playing the piano inside of a destroyed home.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO