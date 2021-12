The U.S. government has opened a preliminary inquiry into reports Tesla Inc. vehicles allow occupants to play video games while the car is in motion. The inquiry has been launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation following a complaint filed last month. Tesla customers have been able to play games in “Passenger Play” equipped vehicles since December. However, the functionality is supposed to be available only while a vehicle is parked. According to the NHTSA, the functionality may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

