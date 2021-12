To a man, they left MetLife Stadium that day thinking that the 13-7 loss to the New York Giants on November 28 happened as a result of self-inflicted wounds that included four giveaways, one or two untimely penalties, and missed opportunities. Oh, the Eagles gave credit to the Giants that day, and deservedly so, but in the end, it was more about stumbling and ultimately falling than anything else.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO