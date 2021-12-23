I’ve been out of the loop. Catch me up

In December 2019, I had my first-ever tarot reading, and it helped me put so much about my life into perspective. At the time, I was fresh off a breakup from a five-year relationship, and I was starting to feel like I’d made the wrong decision to end things. I’d just landed my first writing job, but the personal win felt less exciting without being able to share the joy with my ex, who'd been instrumental in helping me believe in myself as a writer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO