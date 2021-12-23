ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Potter found guilty on all charges in deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

UPDATE: 2:33 P.M.: Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on all charges for shooting and killing Daunte Wright, 20, when she mistook her service weapon for a taser in April.

Potter was found guilty of first degree manslaughter and second degree manslaughter.

Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer-term.

The jury had entered day 4 of deliberations on Thursday.

Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

The trial stems from the fatal shooting of Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after police pulled him over for an expired tag and an illegal air freshener. During the stop, officers learned he had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him, but Wright pulled away and tried to drive off.

As the video of the incident shows, Potter yelled “Taser” repeatedly before she shot Wright with her handgun. She then said, “Holy sh*t! I just shot him!” She added: “I grabbed the wrong f**king gun, and I shot him.” She resigned from the department days later.

The case centers on the jury’s interpretation of Potter’s fatal error — was it, as the prosecution argued, due to her recklessness and negligence? Or was it an unfortunate accident that does not rise to the level of a crime, as the defense has argued?

More than 30 witnesses, including Potter herself, took the stand during the trial’s eight days of testimony. An emotional Potter testified for hours and broke down in tears several times as she described the “chaotic” moments that led up to the shooting.

Potter was far from a rogue officer. She testified that before that day she had never deployed her Taser or fired a handgun while on duty, and she had never had a complaint against her.

In her closing argument, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge said Potter made a series of bad choices during the traffic stop that led to the fatal mix-up.

The defense has characterized the killing as an unfortunate accident that should not be considered a crime.

He also argued Potter was within her rights to use deadly force to protect a fellow officer, who was reaching into the vehicle when Wright attempted to drive away.

