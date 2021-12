I’d like to start out by saying congratulations to the Mayor, Vice Mayor and all of the council. Election season and all the drama that comes with it is now over and it should be time to move forward. My fear though is that some people are not content getting on with business, but instead want to sow drama, division and anger- a polarization that is most likely fueled by the national political climate or brought on by ‘rage addiction’ from social media . Hyperbole and gaslighting are being used to sway the public against this council and its mayor in particular.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO