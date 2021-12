TXT Beomgyu has been open about his love for playing guitar. TXT Beomgyu became the living proof not everyone truly wants to debut within a K-pop group. TXT, the most-awaited boy group under BTS’ label, HYBE, debuted in March 2019 and introduced its five members to the public. Yeonjun, Hueningkai, Taehyun, Soobin, and Beomgyu immediately earned positive responses from the public that they got compared to the now-supergroup, BTS.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO