‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Breaks Fans’ Hearts With New Teaser

While Keanu Reeves fans are celebrating his return as Neo today with the debut of The Matrix Resurrections, we were also given some disappointing news about another one of his beloved characters, as Lionsgate confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 4 was having its release delayed by a year to 2023. This news is surely a disappointment for fans, but what makes the delay confusing is that the film wrapped earlier this year, so it's currently unknown what obstacle arose that would require the film to earn an additional 10 months in post-production. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now slated to open on March 24, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO