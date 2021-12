Dolly Parton continues to be a hero. The country music superstar was honored on Thursday night in Nashville, TN, by the Guinness World Records, earning three certifications for her extraordinary achievements. Two of the awards were for the most decades (seven) spent on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart for a female artist and most No.1 hits (25) for a female artist. Parton also broke the record for most hits to make it onto the Billboard chart period, having 109 songs chart over the course of her career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO