ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter trial verdict: Guilty on all counts

By FOX 9 Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora park sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported. Jurors deliberated...
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

Former Georgia District Attorney faces five years in prison for 'protecting Ahmaud Arbery killers and delaying their arrest by more than TWO MONTHS' after ex-cop defendant called her after shooting and said 'I need some advice right away'

A former Georgia District Attorney is facing five years in prison for allegedly helping to protect Gregory McMichael after his son fatally shot 25-year-old black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. A grand jury on Thursday indicted former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson for allegedly violating her oath of office and obstructing law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Brooklyn#Fox 9
wfmd.com

Woman Murdered In Hagerstown On Christmas Day

The victim’s boyfriend killed her during a fight. Hagerstown, Md – A 37-year-old woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Christmas Day in Hagerstown. Hagerstown Police are reporting Tristan Shifflet was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Justin Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Police officers responded to 320...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Charged in Wife’s Hit-and-Run Death After Stopping Her From Drunk Driving Sues Police

An Alabama man who was charged with manslaughter over his wife’s hit-and-run death is suing a local police officer for defamation. Al.com reports Jason Todd, 42, has filed a lawsuit against Clanton Police Department officer David Hicks, over the handling of the death of his wife, Tonya Anderson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in August 2018 after her husband stopped her from driving home drunk from a local bar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbaltimore.com

2 convicted felons charged in armed fight at Rehoboth bar on Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police arrested two men after a shot was fired during a violent fight at a Rehoboth Beach bar on Christmas morning. It happened just down the street, on Coastal Highway, from where another shooting took place last week. Delaware State Police charged Joshua Daniels and Malik...
BALTIMORE, MD
KTVU FOX 2

Woman arrested in 55-year-old man's shooting death, Vallejo police say

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police say they have arrested a woman suspected of shooting and killing a man on Sunday. Yolanda Harris, 41, of Vallejo, was arrested early Monday morning on a suspicion of murder charge when police said they found her driving the 55-year-old victim's vehicle. The night before,...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in Texas rapper Chucky Trill's shooting death arrested at Atlanta airport

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of fatally shooting a Texas rapper on Interstate 85 in March was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said authorities arrested James Edwards Thomas, who faces malice murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Corey Detiege, also known as rapper Chucky Trill.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy