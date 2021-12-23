Best fleece vest

Collaborations owned the sneaker landscape in 2021, and Nike delivered countless looks with others that all collectors loved. The athletic giant worked with the likes of Social Status, Kith, Supreme and other footwear and fashion leaders throughout the year to give some of its classic sneakers new shoes to choose from. Below, six in-the-know collectors share their thoughts on several of Nike’s top collaborations from 2021. Social Status “Free Lunch” Dunks (“Chocolate Milk” and “Strawberry Milk”) “James Whitner proved to be another prolific storyteller in 2021, especially for the underrepresented minorities, through his Nike Dunks with a custom cut to narrate a ‘Free Lunch’...

