Apparel

Best fleece vest

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As soon as the weather gets colder, folks pull their coats out of the closet and get ready for a wardrobe change. Thick winter jackets and sweaters are great when the temperature drops, but they are often bulky and limit...

golfmonthly.com

Lyle & Scott OTH Fly Fleece Hoodie Review

Over the last few years golf apparel has really started to bring in modern trends and looks. One of the main and biggest talking points of recent times, has been the introduction of hoodies, which first came to fruition when Tyrrell Hatton won the 2020 BMW PGA Championship. Yes, there...
APPAREL
golfmonthly.com

Oakley Range Vest 2.0 Review

Oakley Men's Range 2.0 Golf... Oakley - renowned for making some of the best golf sunglasses - probably doesn’t get enough credit and attention as it should when it comes to golf apparel. You don’t see a lot of golfers wearing it and it’s not hanging up in too many pro shops, but you should definitely consider it when looking to buy clothing.
APPAREL
Best flare jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Feeling nostalgic and wanting to update your wardrobe with a throwback to another era? Flare jeans could be what you’re looking for, with styles today that hearken back to the 1970s. This retro style is back in vogue and available in various washes and materials for a cool and on-trend look.
APPAREL
Best black silverware

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking to upgrade your flatware before the holidays, consider a black silverware set. Dark accents are trendy and black silverware complements lots of decor items, as everyday utensils or for special occasions. If you are looking for a corrosion-resistant, sturdy black silverware set made with food-safe stainless steel, the Highwire Matte Black Silverware Set is the top choice.
LIFESTYLE
RunnersWorld

9 of the best running gilets and vests for colder runs

Whether you’re marathon training or trying to get out of bed for parkrun, motivating yourself to get going on colder mornings can be tricky. Our tried and tested tips? Invest in a good base layer, and have a few different layers in your wardrobe to make wrapping up, whilst not getting too warm, easier. One of these essentials is a running gilet.
LIFESTYLE
Best 8×10 rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
HOME & GARDEN
Best stove cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the best stove cover for your kitchen depends on several different factors, namely the type of stove you have and what you plan to use your cover for. Whether you have a gas or an electric stove, plenty of stove covers can be found online to suit the needs of your kitchen space.
LIFESTYLE
Best nightstand set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nightstands are popular for storing items beside your bed and serve as a good place to put lamps, books and other commonly used materials. They are used to fill space and decorate a room. If you are looking for a sustainable, compact end table that is durable and provides storage the Pipishell Bamboo Stackable End Table Set is the top choice.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Mocha-Colored Fleece Lands On The adidas Forum Low

With collaborators the likes of Bad Bunny set to release it in more styles, the adidas Forum Low isn’t short on colorways. For its latest solo-proposition, the sneaker has indulged in an off-white and brown color palette. Most of the sneaker’s synthetic leather construction boasts a “colorless” arrangement that...
APPAREL
Best dog thermometers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Having a sick pet is no fun, especially without a thermometer to get an idea of how sick they really are. In tandem with your veterinarian, a dog thermometer is a helpful tool in knowing how serious your pet’s health status is. However, knowing which dog thermometer is best for your dog’s needs takes a little more time and thought.
PETS
sneakernews.com

adidas Prepares For Spring Weather With The Forum Low “Fleece”

Fleece is typical of the Winter, often worn when the weather sinks just below bearable. But on shoes, it’s not quite as common, only ever outfitting the lining where it’s the least visible. And while not as necessary in the spring, the fabric does, however, make for an interesting addition to this upcoming Forum Low.
APPAREL
People

Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That ViralHair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend

It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

6 of the Best Nike Collaborations of 2021

Collaborations owned the sneaker landscape in 2021, and Nike delivered countless looks with others that all collectors loved. The athletic giant worked with the likes of Social Status, Kith, Supreme and other footwear and fashion leaders throughout the year to give some of its classic sneakers new shoes to choose from. Below, six in-the-know collectors share their thoughts on several of Nike’s top collaborations from 2021. Social Status “Free Lunch” Dunks (“Chocolate Milk” and “Strawberry Milk”) “James Whitner proved to be another prolific storyteller in 2021, especially for the underrepresented minorities, through his Nike Dunks with a custom cut to narrate a ‘Free Lunch’...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air More Uptempo GS Features Fleece

Nike Sportswear will launch another kid’s exclusive Air More Uptempo which comes highlighted with fleece and Multicolor. This Nike Air More Uptempo features Black leather on the base while fleece appears on the large ‘AIR’ across the panels. Following, we have shades of Red, Blue, Black, Purple, and Yellow outlining the ‘AIR’ branding. Red fills in the branding while Black appears on the midsole and rubber outsole and a graphic hits the insoles to finish the look.
APPAREL
FASHION Magazine |

The Surprisingly Gendered History of the Vest

The garment influenced the gender non-conformity movement. The vest has been making its return for some time now. In recent years, it’s been spotted on the runway, and models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been sporting a reimagined version of the garment sans undershirt. And while you...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Best noni juice

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Noni juice is a tropical beverage prepared from fresh, ripe noni fruits. It is rich in vitamin C, making it a powerful antioxidant and a beneficial supplement that can improve joint health, boost the immune system and promote heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
