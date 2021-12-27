ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man' Breaks Astounding $1 Billion Record in Box Office

By Emily Rella
 4 days ago

Updated 12/27: Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the first movie to bring in $1 billion worldwide this year as of earnings reported Sunday. It is the first movie to do so since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

The film is the latest release in the Marvel Universe, the film a creation of both Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony.

Even as the omicron variant ravages through the world, the return to cinemas and theaters for many is still something worth pursuing, especially for diehard fans of certain longstanding franchises.

Marvel is perhaps one of the most beloved of these, and the highly-anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home has proven just how big its fan base is.

The film dropped on December 17 and in its first five days grossed a whopping $751.3 million worldwide which secured the film’s spot as the third highest-grossing of the year, per reports.

Spider-Man also broke domestic box office records during its debut weekend by bringing in $260 million, making it the second biggest domestic box office opening in history and the biggest of this year.

The film also brought in $121.5 million in its initial debut (between Thursday night and Friday previews.)

But the biggest record the film is anticipated to break is one even bigger than the Marvel universe.

The film is on track to be the first (and only) movie of the year to gross $1 billion at the box office

“I wouldn’t bet against Spider-Man and his ability to climb into the $1 billion box office club,” senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, told CNBC .

Spider-Man is currently third behind two Chinese films, the first place spot being The Battle of Lake Changlin ($904.9 million) and Hi, Mom ($900.4 million). Both Movies debuted earlier this year, Lake Changlin in November and Mom in February.

The film stars Tom Holland as Spiderman, whose identity has now been revealed as Peter Parker who asks for help from fellow Marvel universe character Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell which then spirals into a series of high-stakes events.

The film currently has an impressive 94% on trusted film critic site Rotten Tomatoes and a 9 out of 10 on IMDB .

