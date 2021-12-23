This Investing App Takes a Community Approach To Financial Literacy

Photos Courtesy of George Washington University Online High School. In most schools in the U.S., courses like geometry and biology are required during high school years. However, according to CNBC, only 21 states mandate some form of financial literacy course in the public education system. As a high school sophomore, I am confounded by this fact since financial literacy is one of the most critical skills to have because of the importance finance plays in everyone’s daily life. This is one of the main reasons why my brother and I co-founded a social venture called SKAITUBE LLC (www.SKAITUBE.com). SKAITUBE is the first Si-Fi (Simulated Finance) gaming platform that is democratizing financial education for Gen Z (Zoomers) globally. SKAITUBE’s unique methods allow free, easy access and encourage engagement, offering one of the best solutions to helping achieve increased financial literacy awareness among students.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO