As a category, racing games are more diverse than you might think. Hardcore racing sims can be a great way to familiarize yourself with a new race track, test your skills against digital and real players and, for many of us, are the closest we'll get to testing the limits of rare and exotic cars. Meanwhile, arcade racers place more emphasis on fun, style, accessibility and the feeling of speed rather than a strictly accurate depiction of racing reality. Even the subcategories have subcategories; off-road driving games, for example, range from high-speed rally racers to wacky demolition derbies to super-slow truck and hauling sims.

