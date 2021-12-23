ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Man says he found an 'adorable' frog in his romaine lettuce

By Chrissy Callahan
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people would be somewhat alarmed to find a tiny frog in their lettuce, but Simon Curtis has decided to embrace the unexpected discovery. The recording artist recently let his Twitter followers know that he'd spotted an adorable little frog in the bottom of his romaine lettuce that had been sitting...

Comments / 50

eh no thanks
4d ago

its a tree frog & im not quite sure he'd find this cute lil guy in packaged romaine...

Reply(7)
8
Debbie Burtwell
4d ago

I will be checking, my lettuce more carefully that's for sure.😊

Reply
8
