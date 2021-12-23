ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Morning Show’ – An Alex Levy GIF For Every Mood

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Levy’s various moods were A LOT in season two of The Morning Show....

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Art Myers' final Good Morning Show goodbye

On this edition of "Do My Job," Art keeps the honey close and dons beekeeping gear as he does his best to avoid getting stung!. In the "Do My Job" segment, WCTV's Art Myers takes a crack at odd jobs around the community. This time around, he kept his eyes on children at a daycare.
ENTERTAINMENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

Morning Edition in 2021: Hundreds of shows, thousands of guests and countless ‘Good mornings’

“Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes... Five hundred twenty-five thousand moments so dear... Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes... Listening back to a year of conversations on Morning Edition has usually been an enlightening and often life-affirming exercise. But this year, it was much more emotional than I was prepared for. But here it is, a few brief moments from the hundreds of conversations on Morning Edition in 2021.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifs#The Morning Show#Moods
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
WPRI

‘The Rhode Show’ crew shares Christmas morning memories

The Rhode Show crew shares Christmas memories from their childhoods. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Us Weekly

Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen, Shares His 1st Christmas Onesie: ‘I Don’t Know Exactly What to Do’

Alyssa Scott mourned the loss of her son on what would have been his first Christmas. “Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” Scott, 28, wrote alongside a photo of Zen’s crib in his nursery via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 23.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Attacks Brooke — and Fans Cheer Her On!

Sheila even breaks out Stephanie’s favorite insult. Over the years, fans of both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have considered Sheila Carter the villainess who must be defeated at all costs. But it seems that a number of fans are willing to switch over to #TeamSheila if it means she gets one over on Brooke!
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Teaser

A new teaser clip for the forthcoming Joel Coen feature The Tragedy of Macbeth was released on Tuesday. It shows the “O, full of scorpions is my mind” scene. The film stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It will be in theaters from December 25. Streaming and on Apple TV+ from January 14.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

How To Set the Mood for Reading Every Genre

Reading doesn’t need to be overcomplicated. It’s one of those things that you can do anywhere at any time, and that’s part of the beauty of it. But there are times when you just want to be totally immersed in what you’re reading. When you want to set the exact right mood for the exact right kind of mood. Here are some tips on how you can set the right mood for reading a few different genres.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Fans Think There's a Ben Affleck Easter Egg in Her Latest Instagram Post

Any remaining questions about Jennifer Lopez's feelings towards Ben Affleck can probably be put to bed right now. In her latest Instagram post—a fairly straightforward promo for the women's clothing brand Aritizia—the multi-talented star posed in a simple white outfit and cozy puffer jacket, which was the subject of her post. “Cosy morning in my Super Puff," she wrote in the caption on December 21.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix this week before Christmas in December

Every week, Netflix removes a bunch of titles without alerting subscribers.Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.Not that you’d know this – frustratingly, you will only know whether a certain title is leaving if you happen upon it while browsing Netflix’s library.While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed this week, meaning you have only...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy