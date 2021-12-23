LABOR CALENDAR

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No holiday for labor effort in Jan 4 PG Special Election

With the Special Election for the Prince George’s County Council District 8 vacancy coming up in just 13 days, the Metro Washington Council’s Member-to-Member phonebanks are up and running for labor-endorsed candidate Edward Burroughs. CLICK HERE for the schedule – which runs through the holidays – leading up to the January 4 Election Day. Burroughs, who spoke to Metro Council delegates Tuesday night while out door-knocking, reiterated his “strong, strong support for labor” and promised to “stand shoulder to shoulder with you on your issues and concerns.” With thousands of union members in the district, “We can win this,” said Metro Council president Dyana Forester.
WASHINGTON, DC
TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: This week's show: Striketober & The Great Resignation: Take this job and shove it! Last week's show: The first pay equity strike; Massachusetts’ longest strike. December 23. AFL officers are found in contempt of court for urging a labor boycott of Buck's...
CHRISTMAS
Wins for Kellogg’s and Takoma Park workers

The Kellogg's strike is over. Members of the Baker’s union struck for more than two months to win a new contract that includes NO permanent two-tier wage system, a significant increase in pensions and cost of living raises. The Kellogg’s strikers rejected an earlier offer to win a better contract.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

