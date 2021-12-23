Biden administration extends pause on student loan repayments

It's the economy, stupid is the phrase that Democratic political strategist James Carville coined, which helped Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton win the presidency in 1992. Well, today the economy is still a make-or-break issue for politicians and presidents. And in 2021, the country's economic health is largely being defined by the coronavirus pandemic. So as the year wraps up, we're going to look at what the pandemic could mean for the economy and for President Biden in the months ahead. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid and business correspondent David Gura are here to be our guides. Welcome to you, both.
