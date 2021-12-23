Biden administration extends pause on student loan repayments

Why did Democratic Senator Joe Manchin essentially sink a key pillar of the president's agenda? And why did he do it so definitively? The Build Back Better Act is a sweeping social spending and climate package. But every Republican is opposed to it, which means President Biden needed every single Senate Democrat to say, yes. Manchin's no means the bill is dead for now. For more context on Manchin's thinking, we've got Ken Ward Jr. on the line. Ken is a reporter for ProPublica and the founder of the Mountain State Spotlight newsroom in Charleston, W.Va. Good morning, Ken.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO