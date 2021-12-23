First aid with mental health at its heart

The LIVES for Families program educates people on the possible mental impacts of COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of millions around the world, including the mental health professionals trying to help patients through this uncertain time. A group of McMaster researchers are working...
As the holiday season approaches, a new poll finds older adults feeling more stressed by the pandemic. While the National Poll on Healthy Aging shows many people are feeling joyful and resilient, about half of respondents also reported feeling stressed, especially if their health is poor. University of Michigan Chief Health Officer Preeti Malani told Michigan News Network these feelings are normal during the holidays, but it’s also important to prioritize your physical and mental health.
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s second annual summit about children’s mental health focused on the need to improve access to programs in the state and also the pandemic’s impact on children. “This pandemic has had a negative effect on the emotional wellbeing of both children and...
There are millions of South Asian men and women who are unable to seek help because of deeply entrenched beliefs. One in five South Asians reported experiencing mood or anxiety disorders in their lifetime. “I’m sorry, but I can’t do this anymore.”. Neha was 20-years-old and identified as...
(Des Moines, IA) -- More mental health aid is on the way for children and teenagers in the Des Moines metro. Broadlawns Medical Center is expanding their Mobile Crisis Mental Health Response Team to better aid children undergoing a mental health crisis, and to create positive connections with family for potential future aid.
Colleges and universities in Connecticut are putting an emphasis on the importance of mental health. Connecticut State Colleges & Universities joined JED Campus, a national program that helps schools evaluate their mental health and suicide prevention programs. The importance of mental health is in the spotlight, Gov. Ned Lamont says.
Receiving a diagnosis of a chronic illness can be life-altering. Along with the day-to-day physical symptoms of the illness, emotions such as sadness, grief, and denial, as well as an added financial burden, can follow a diagnosis. A patient who is diagnosed with diabetes, for example, will be instructed to...
College can be stressful — leaving home, living with strangers and deciding on a career are all daunting tasks. There are a plethora of stressors including academic pressure, searching for the perfect internship and trying to make friends. It’s no surprise college students, especially freshman, can be stressed, anxious, or depressed.
After reading the Summit Daily article Dec. 19 about mental health, I am grateful we are finally, seriously and critically analyzing mental health care in Summit. The suicide statistics in Colorado, particularly Summit, are horrifying. Community members are dying needlessly. Many are passionately trying, but we are not supporting the best way possible: together.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Amid a global pandemic with serious mental health consequences for children and their caregivers, Utah’s governor and child advocates put the focus on early childhood mental health Wednesday during the second Ready! Resilient! Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit. “We need to focus...
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
Culture can be a powerful influence in your life. It often has protective factors, but sometimes culture clashes with parenting. Every culture has its stereotypes. When you’re Asian American, you might encounter the stereotype of the dictator-style parent, pushing a child to unreasonable academic goals. Having Asian American parents...
Navigating the mental health system can mean sorting through a tangled web. This graphic, along with examples of how the system’s constraints play out in the real world, shows the broad strokes of what Washington’s mental health landscape looks like.
First responders, veterans and other members of the community told their stories of dealing with PTSD at a mental health forum held last week. The Daily Messenger reports the roundtable was one of a series being organized by Assembly Republicans. Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan worked with fellow member Jake Ashby, who is the ranking minority member of the Assembly Veterans Affairs Committee.
COVID-19 changed how healthcare was delivered by accelerating the use of virtual care and telehealth. But insurers, employers and other payers are jumping on the virtual bandwagon too, hoping to lower the cost of care by offering technology and digital solutions to their members. More players launched virtual-first health plans,...
A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Your blood can tell you a lot about yourself. From evaluating...
The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
