Wake-Up Weather: Elevated Fire Weather today thanks to dry and breezy conditions
By Kayleigh Thomas
bigcountryhomepage.com
4 days ago
As of 6:25 AM it was mostly clear. Temperatures were widespread across the big country. Some areas were seeing more mild temps much like us here in Abilene in the mid 50s, but areas like Brownwood were a bit colder sitting in the 30s. There was a light and variable...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. The potential for […]
We have a winter weather advisory in effect until 7am tomorrow morning so on Tuesday. This is for Oneida, Herkimer, and Otsego county. We’re expecting a mixed bag of rain, snow and ice so make sure you give yourself a little extra time before heading out tonight or for your morning commute tomorrow because we will have hazardous road conditions like ice accumulating on the ground. It clears up by late tomorrow morning with clouds sticking around throughout the day and just a slight chance of a flurry or two in the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday night is when another round of snow showers moves through but it will be out of here by Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day there.
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and will warm into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with south and southwest winds gusting to at least 15 mph. More clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Better rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves in Wednesday evening. No big cool down with this front as temperatures stay in the 70s through the end of the week. A stronger cold front arrives just in time for the new year with rain likely this weekend and a big cool down by early next week.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures look to take a downturn over the next several days after our run of mild weather for the Christmas holiday. Temperatures then will briefly rebound later this week before a shot of arctic air looks to invade the area by the upcoming weekend, leading to some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in almost a year! We’ll also see a couple chances for moisture over the coming week - perhaps a few sprinkles or flurries into Tuesday morning with some light snow showers also possible on Wednesday. What has our attention is the potential for some more significant accumulating snow for Friday night and into Saturday of this weekend.
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures are starting in the 60s and will warm into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with south and southwest winds gusting to at least 15 mph. More clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Better rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday ahead of a cold front that moves in Wednesday evening. No big cool down with this front as temperatures stay in the 70s through the end of the week. A stronger cold front arrives just in time for the new year with rain likely this weekend and a big cool down by early next week.
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
Comments / 0