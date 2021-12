For a little over a year and counting, we’ve been asking some of our favorite hotels, resorts, and restaurants from all around the world to give us the secrets to their best signature cocktails. Some of them are fascinatingly elaborate and have led to our test kitchen becoming absolute messes. Others are so simple it’s mind-boggling, and we’ve had a little too much fun with these recipes. Most importantly, though, they’ve reminded us of why we miss our favorite properties and why we cannot wait to return.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO