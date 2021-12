Patch Tuesday It's not just Log4j you need to worry about this week. It's the final Patch Tuesday of the year. If you haven't already installed these fixes, or started testing them ahead of deployment, now would be a good time before exploits are developed and deployed over the Christmas break. At least two of them – one in Windows AppX Installer and one in Chrome – are being exploited in the wild right now.

