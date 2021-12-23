ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lainey Wilson spent years “on the struggle bus” before her first hit: “I had some of the darkest days of my life”

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old saying goes that Nashville’s a ten-year town, and for Lainey Wilson, that’s true. Exactly ten years and one month since she moved to Music City, she got her first number-one country radio hit with “Things a Man Oughta Know.”. During those ten years, it...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lainey Wilson Doesn’t Sound Like Anyone Else in Nashville. It Helped Make 2021 Her Year

One of Lainey Wilson’s early jobs was performing as a Hannah Montana impersonator at birthday parties and county fairs. The native of tiny Baskin, Louisiana, would travel all around the Deep South and run through the musical repertoire of Miley Cyrus’ breakout TV role. Wilson would sometimes “open” for Hannah too — under her own name. “I’d be like, ‘Can Lainey Wilson open the show?’” Wilson recalls in her thick Southern drawl. “They’d be like, ‘Who’s Lainey?’ I’d be like, ‘The person you hired to be Hannah Montana!’” Wilson only performs as herself these days, but that drive and unerring belief in...
NASHVILLE, TN
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Country singer Lainey Wilson performs her rendition of ‘Christmas Cookies’

Country singer Lainey Wilson joined us live to discuss her latest album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’,” and hitting the road next year with Dierks Bentley. And just for Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition, Lainey premiered a special never-before-seen performance of her holiday single “Christmas Cookies.” Stay up to date with Lainey by visiting her website or […]
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
kshb.com

Ty Pennington Got Married In Intimate At-Home Ceremony

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ty Pennington, host of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” and his fiancée Kellee Merrell tied...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darkest Days#Abc Audio#Music Industry#Rolling Stone Country
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband and Step-Sons on Instagram

It isn't everyday that we get to see the smiling faces of the Cibrian family all in one photo, but this Thanksgiving LeAnn Rimes gave fans one more thing to be grateful for. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer tied the knot with Eddie Cibirian back in 2011. You may recognize him from his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, but we usually don't see the bunch posing together for photos. However, LeAnn posted a rare treat for fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy