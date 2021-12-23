Americans' Partisan Divide Over Inflation Widens To Biggest Ever

In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies as we can see in the chart below. Reasons for rising inflation include rising demand after the lockdown due to Covid-19, shortages of essential goods, rising household deposits, geopolitical instability, and a sharp rise in commodity prices. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole. A steady rise in inflation could lead to a review of monetary policy in advanced economies with an unpredictable withdrawal of monetary adjustments. In this case, we would be leading to a global financial markets turmoil which in turn would lead to emerging economies in capital outflows and devaluations of their currencies.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO