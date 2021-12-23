ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans' Partisan Divide Over Inflation Widens To Biggest Ever

By Jordan Yadoo
 5 days ago

Inflation in the U.S. has been rising at the fastest pace in decades. But ask consumers across political parties where prices are headed in the near future, and you’ll get entirely different outlooks. Republicans expect costs will increase 6.8% over the next year, more than double the 3%...

Virginia Mercury

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided:

By Michael Klein, Tufts University One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview […] The post Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns. Why that’s misguided: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. Inflation-Adjusted Spending Stagnates As Prices Surge

U.S. consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, stagnated in November as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. Purchases of goods and services, after adjusting for higher prices, were little changed following a 0.7% gain in October, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Unadjusted for inflation, so-called nominal spending rose 0.6%, matching the median estimate of economists.
kdal610.com

U.S. current account deficit widens to biggest in 15 years in Q3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. current account deficit surged to a 15-year high in the third quarter amid a record increase in imports as businesses rushed to replenish depleted inventories. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and...
Axios

Exclusive poll: The wall divides Latino Americans

Opposition among U.S. Latinos to walling off the U.S.-Mexico border is being driven by Mexican Americans and Central Americans, while Puerto Ricans are more ambivalent and a majority of Cuban Americans support the idea, according to the inaugural Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. Why it matters: It's...
cbs2iowa.com

Fact Check Team: Inflation, wages and the American workforce

WASHINGTON (TND) — With an economy that — on paper — is growing and thriving, there have been some claims that Americans are really reaping the benefits. “Tax cuts and rising wages for middle-class families mean that Americans on average have more in their pockets today than they did in each month since we’ve been in office — than they did last year after accounting for inflation,” President Joe Biden said.
Longview News-Journal

McCaughey: Inflation beating up everyday Americans

U.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more. Most pols are clueless about the pain inflation...
bloomberglaw.com

Partisan Split Over Stablecoins Highlighted at Banking Hearing

Partisan divisions over stablecoins became more apparent during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday -- with a key Republican touting the possible benefits, while Democrats argued the tokens pose risks to consumers and the economy. Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren. expressed concern that the “talk” around stablecoins doesn’t match...
omahanews.net

Inflation: why it is the biggest test yet for central bank independence

Central banks are being tested by the recent resurgence in inflation, with the US recently reporting an annual rate of inflation of 6.8%, the highest in nearly 40 years. The question they are all asking is whether this inflation is temporary ("transitory") or persistent. If it is only transitory, it...
fa-mag.com

World Economy Set To Surpass $100 Trillion In 2022

The world economy is set to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously forecast, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Global gross domestic product will be lifted by the continued recovery from the pandemic, although if inflation persists it may...
FXStreet.com

Inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge of 2022

In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies as we can see in the chart below. Reasons for rising inflation include rising demand after the lockdown due to Covid-19, shortages of essential goods, rising household deposits, geopolitical instability, and a sharp rise in commodity prices. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole. A steady rise in inflation could lead to a review of monetary policy in advanced economies with an unpredictable withdrawal of monetary adjustments. In this case, we would be leading to a global financial markets turmoil which in turn would lead to emerging economies in capital outflows and devaluations of their currencies.
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
fa-mag.com

Inflation, Virus, War: What Market Professionals Fear Most For 2022

The biggest risks for markets in 2022 are inflation, the coronavirus, and geopolitical tensions, according to some 700 respondents to a Markets Live Global Survey. More than 30% cited inflation as among their biggest worries when asked, “What do you see as the biggest tail-risk for markets in 2022 and what probability do you put on this tail-risk transpiring?” Respondents often tied the risks of higher inflation to central banks either falling behind the curve, or tightening too quickly.
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields are slightly lower with omicron in focus

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Tuesday as omicron developments remained in focus for investors. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 1.7 basis points lower at 1.464% at around 7:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2 basis points to 1.866%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
