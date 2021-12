Senate Democratic leaders are pushing forward to alter the filibuster process in order to secure passage of a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s voting laws. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to brief members of his caucus Friday on proposals to revamp the chamber’s rules on filibusters, which require at least 60 votes to end debate on legislation and allow it to come to a floor vote. Party activists call the bill a top priority and have lobbied hard to change the filibuster rules in order to secure passage of the bill. A version of the bill already cleared the Democratic-controlled House.

